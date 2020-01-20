Jacelyn Tay shocked that son asks to be caned over nothing

PHOTO: Instagram/jacelyn_tay
jia ling
theAsianparent

We've all heard it before and probably still hear now-though not as often-about parents hitting their children or so-called corporal punishments that are said to be used to instil discipline in kids.

In Singapore, eight in ten parents use corporal punishment on their own children, international research agency YouGov reported.

But woke as the current world we live in now, the idea of corporal punishments like caning is beginning to be frowned upon with child psychologists saying it does more harm than good.

So imaging the shock for actress and mummy Jacelyn Tay, during a recent conversation between her and her son, Zavier Wong, who asked her to cane him. The conversation, she wrote about on her Instagram.

"MAMA, CAN YOU CANE ME?"

View this post on Instagram

Zavier gave me a shock during our bedtime conversation last night. "Mama, can you cane me?" . Me: Why?! . Z: My friends are caned by their parents. You have never caned me or beaten me before. I want to grow up to be good (he started tearing... 😭). If you cane me, I can become a good person (then he sobbed painfully). . Me: No! Zavier. You are already a very understanding boy and you are not naughty. So I don't have to cane you. You will grow up to be an excellent man. . Z: But mama, if you don't cane me, I may become bad. . Me: I don't believe in using fear to stop you from doing wrong. Caning is painful on the skin, but it is your heart and your thinking we need to work on. I prefer to make you understand why you shouldn't behave wrongly and take responsibility of your own behaviour. If you don't do wrong only because you fear that I cane you, you will start doing wrong when the cane is not there. This is how I educate my child, by guiding and explanation. You will grow up to be fine. . Z: Really? That is enough? . 💔💔💔 Yes my son! The fact that you know you should be disciplined is definitely enough. I don't have to raise my hand. Where on earth did you come from? My heart breaks for my 8yr old child to ask for caning . 😭😭😭. You are so special. I love you my son. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ . . #mamanzavier #jacelynphilosophy #zavierwong @zavierdarling

A post shared by 郑秀珍 | Wellness | Beauty (@jacelyn_tay) on

It was a typical bedtime-turned-remarkable-conversation between the actress and her son when the 8-year-old, Zavier, told her: "Mama, can you cane me?"

In Jacelyn's state of shock, of course, she had to ask why.

Explaining that his friends' parents cane them, while he has never been "caned" or "beaten" before, Jacelyn said her son tearfully said: "I want to grow up to be good. If you cane me, I can become a good person."

Jacelyn went on to assure her son by telling him the reason to why she does not need to cane him.

"You are already a very understanding boy and you are not naughty. So I don't have to cane you. You will grow up to be an excellent man," she wrote.

Even so, Zavier insisted that he might become bad without the caning.

While there is a popular saying that goes "spare the rod and spoil the child", Jacelyn said that she does not believe in instilling fear to stop wrongdoing.

Rather, she said that she prefers to help her son understand why he "shouldn't behave wrongly" and "take responsibility [for his] own behaviour".

"Caning is painful on the skin, but it is your heart and thinking we need to work on," Jacelyn said to Zavier.

"If you don't do wrong only because you fear that I cane you, you will start doing wrong when the cane is not there," she explains.

The former Singapore actress said that this is how she educates her child, by "guiding and explanation".

Despite her explanation, Zavier piped up: "Really? That is enough?"

"Yes my son!" Jacelyn replied. "The fact that you know you should be disciplined is definitely enough. I don't have to raise my hand."

The mum said that her heart breaks for her 8-year-old child to ask for caning. "Where on earth did you come from?" she wrote.

CANING YOUR CHILD: NETIZENS CHIME IN

Many of Jacelyn's followers chimed in commenting on how mature Zavier is, at such a young age. Jesseca Liu, a current Mediacorp Artiste is one of them.

PHOTO: Instagram/jacelyn_tay

Other fellow parents also commented on the use of canes on children. While some expressed that they have never caned their children, there are others that "believe in corporal punishment".

PHOTO: Instagram/jacelyn_tay

Jacelyn ended off her post as she said: "You are so special. I love you my son."

This article was first published in theAsianparent

More about
celebrities Local celebrities Children and Youth

TRENDING

After 18-year wait, NSman remembers to return $80 borrowed from officer
After 18-year wait, NSman remembers to return $80 borrowed from officer
Netizens laud passenger who returned a stolen blanket to Malaysia Airlines after 9 years
Netizens laud passenger who returned a stolen blanket to Malaysia Airlines after 9 years
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Endless visiting: What AsiaOne staff wish Chinese New Year is like
Endless visiting: What AsiaOne staff wish Chinese New Year is like
Jay Chou enjoys atas birthday weekend, but wife never give face
Jay Chou enjoys atas birthday weekend, but wife never give face
Gossip mill: Former leading man Ma Jingtao spotted singing at a village wedding dinner - and other entertainment news this week
Former leading man Ma Jingtao spotted performing at a village wedding dinner
84-year-old porn star granny enjoying life
84-year-old porn star granny enjoying life
Gambling site promoted by Ah Boys To Men actor blocked
Gambling site promoted by Ah Boys To Men actor blocked
Getting married in a year? You need to save $2,300 a month to afford an &#039;average&#039; wedding
Getting married in a year? You need to save $2,300 a month to afford an 'average' wedding
He&#039;s not Malay: Customers surprised vendor at Singapore&#039;s Ningxia Night Market speaks fluent Mandarin
He's not Malay: Customers surprised vendor at Singapore's Ningxia Night Market speaks fluent Mandarin
Hayley Woo annoyed by people who live-streamed her eating
Hayley Woo annoyed by people who live-streamed her eating
Man taken to hospital after fight that left ground bloodied at South Bridge Road
Man taken to hospital after fight that left ground bloodied at South Bridge Road

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

R&amp;B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions &amp; other deals this week
R&B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions & other deals this week
12 Chinese New Year superstitions to follow for a big dose of luck
12 Chinese New Year superstitions to follow for a big dose of luck
Here&#039;s what happens to your body when you cut out sugar
Here's what happens to your body when you cut out sugar
Singapore-based Facebook user shares useful hack to reuse those tiny plastic stands in pizza delivery boxes
Singapore-based netizen shares life-changing hack to reuse those plastic stands in pizza delivery boxes

Home Works

7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Maid, 34, arrested for attacking employer with knife
Maid, 34, arrested for attacking employer with knife
Grab driver calls the cops on couple for getting &#039;intimate&#039; in her car
Grab driver calls the cops on couple for getting 'intimate' in her car
Sydney mum warns against clothing hooks after 6-year-old gets eyelid torn off
Sydney mum warns against clothing hooks after 6-year-old gets eyelid torn off
British woman gets schooled on nasi lemak after calling it &#039;wickedly bad meal&#039;
British woman gets schooled on nasi lemak after calling it 'wickedly bad meal'

SERVICES