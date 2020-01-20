Jacelyn Tay shocked that son asks to be caned over nothing

We've all heard it before and probably still hear now-though not as often-about parents hitting their children or so-called corporal punishments that are said to be used to instil discipline in kids.

In Singapore, eight in ten parents use corporal punishment on their own children, international research agency YouGov reported.

But woke as the current world we live in now, the idea of corporal punishments like caning is beginning to be frowned upon with child psychologists saying it does more harm than good.

So imaging the shock for actress and mummy Jacelyn Tay, during a recent conversation between her and her son, Zavier Wong, who asked her to cane him. The conversation, she wrote about on her Instagram.

"MAMA, CAN YOU CANE ME?"

It was a typical bedtime-turned-remarkable-conversation between the actress and her son when the 8-year-old, Zavier, told her: "Mama, can you cane me?"

In Jacelyn's state of shock, of course, she had to ask why.

Explaining that his friends' parents cane them, while he has never been "caned" or "beaten" before, Jacelyn said her son tearfully said: "I want to grow up to be good. If you cane me, I can become a good person."

Jacelyn went on to assure her son by telling him the reason to why she does not need to cane him.

"You are already a very understanding boy and you are not naughty. So I don't have to cane you. You will grow up to be an excellent man," she wrote.

Even so, Zavier insisted that he might become bad without the caning.