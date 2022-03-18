Jack Black returning as Po for Netflix's Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

After nearly six years since Kung Fu Panda 3, Jack Black is returning to voice Po for Netflix’s Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight animated series.

The recently announced animated series will see Po leave his home to embark on a globe-trotting quest for redemption and justice that finds him partnered up with a no-nonsense English knight named Wandering Blade. Together, these two mismatched warriors set out on an epic adventure to find magical weapons and save the world from destruction — and they may even learn a thing or two from each other along the way.

PHOTO: Twitter/Dreamworks

Actor Black first voiced Po for the original Kung Fu Panda film in 2008. He then reprised the role for Kung Fu Panda 2 in 2011 and Kung Fu Panda 3 in 2016. The Netflix series marks the third animated series from the Kung Fu Panda franchise, following Nickelodeon’s Legends of Awesomeness and Prime Video’s The Paws of Destiny.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight hails from executive producers Peter Hastings (Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness) and Shaunt Nigoghossian (Blood of Zeus). Whilst no release date is set yet, first-look images have been revealed. Check them out below:

PHOTO: Twitter/Dreamworks

PHOTO: Twitter/Dreamworks

ALSO READ: Netflix tests charging extra fee to share accounts

This article was first published in Geek Culture.