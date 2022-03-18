Jack Black returning as Po for Netflix's Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

After nearly six years since Kung Fu Panda 3, Jack Black is returning to voice Po for Netflix’s Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight animated series.
The recently announced animated series will see Po leave his home to embark on a globe-trotting quest for redemption and justice that finds him partnered up with a no-nonsense English knight named Wandering Blade. Together, these two mismatched warriors set out on an epic adventure to find magical weapons and save the world from destruction — and they may even learn a thing or two from each other along the way.
Actor Black first voiced Po for the original Kung Fu Panda film in 2008. He then reprised the role for Kung Fu Panda 2 in 2011 and Kung Fu Panda 3 in 2016. The Netflix series marks the third animated series from the Kung Fu Panda franchise, following Nickelodeon’s Legends of Awesomeness and Prime Video’s The Paws of Destiny.
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight hails from executive producers Peter Hastings (Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness) and Shaunt Nigoghossian (Blood of Zeus). Whilst no release date is set yet, first-look images have been revealed. Check them out below:
This article was first published in Geek Culture.