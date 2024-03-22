Jack Black says he's ready for School of Rock sequel

Jack Black is "ready" for a School of Rock sequel.

The 54-year-old actor played rocker-turned-music teacher Dewey Finn in the 2003 comedy film and he's now declared he's keen to reprise the role for a follow-up and he's even come up with a potential title inspired by 1984 musical sequel Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo.

He told JOE: "I wish there'd be a School of Rock 2: Electric Boogaloo. I'm ready."

However, Black admitted he would only consider returning for a second film if original writer Mike White returns to pen the script, but he may be waiting some time because White is busy working on his White Lotus TV series which he created, writes and directs.

Black added: "You know Mike White wrote the first one and he's a genius. And we'd have to have Mike White back in the saddle, but he's real busy right now with White Lotus, the best show on TV."

It comes after Black reprised his role in the Kung Fu Panda franchise for a fourth film. He plays Po in the animated flick and thinks that an all-star cast that features Awkwafina, Viola Davis and Dustin Hoffman makes the fourth film the best so far in the martial arts series.

He told The Hollywood Reporter at the film's Los Angeles premiere earlier this month (March 3): "I think it's the funniest of the four, and it's action-packed.

"Our new cast members are insanely talented — Awkwafina is amazing, Viola Davis as the villain is, as usual, incredible, and my two dads, James Hong and Bryan Cranston.

"Everyone just kills it and it's so fun to be back, because the last Kung Fu Panda was 2016. How long has that been, eight years? So it's really exciting to be back on a horsey blowing people's minds again; I can't wait for everyone to see it."

ALSO READ: Jack Black wants The Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel to be a musical like Joker 2