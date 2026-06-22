Jack Neo issues casting call for upcoming Ah Boys to Firemen movie

Ever dreamt of being on the big screen? Or to become a firefighter? Here's your chance to do both.

Jack Neo's production house J Team Productions issued an open casting call yesterday (June 21) for their upcoming Ah Boys to Firemen movie.

Open for both main and supporting roles, the casting call seeks female and male talents in their 20s to 30s of all races. Prospective candidates should upload a short video of themselves acting out one scene from four choices in Mandarin and/or English.

The four scenes are:

Hiding your occupation from your mum and her confronting you upon finding out Seeing your partner cheat on you with someone else and going up to confront them Witnessing an accident and while your friends went to help, you didn't do so out of fear Trying to explain and apologise to your teammate for a mistake you made

Their audition posts are to be uploaded to Instagram, Facebook or TikTok and candidates must also tag @jteamsg and @mm2singapore as well as use the hashtags #AhBoysToFiremen and #ABTF2027.

The deadline is June 28, 11.59pm.

No acting experience is required, though it is a bonus. Selected applicants will be contacted for a second round of audition.

According to previous reports, the film is set against the backdrop of the Singapore Civil Defence Force and follows a reluctant young recruit who stumbles through training before discovering his courage during a catastrophic skyscraper blaze. As personal conflicts collide with duty and loyalty, he must confront fear and responsibility to save lives and protect those he loves.

With a production cost of around $3 million, the homegrown film will reportedly include large-scale disaster set pieces and incorporate cutting-edge virtual production to film fire and rescue scenes.

Filming is slated to begin in the middle of this year locally, with a release targeted for Chinese New Year in 2027.

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kristy.chua@asiaone.com

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