Jack Neo accidentally fractures Jack Lim’s ribs while filming upcoming Liang Po Po CNY movie

While Jack Neo has directed many local films that involved wired action scenes over the years, he did it for the first time as an actor in the upcoming Chinese New Year (CNY) film Liang Po Po vs Ah Beng.

Speaking to local media today (Jan 13), the 65-year-old director shared his experience: "When I was lifted into the air, I would instinctively lift my knees, just like the fighting stance in (the Thai action movie) Ong Bak.

"It wasn't intentional; as I was moving forward and Jack Lim came from the opposite side, I wasn't able to avoid him fast enough and my knee hit his ribs."

Lim, who plays security guard Ah Beng in the film, ended up with two fractured ribs.

"When I was hit, it hurt a lot, but I thought it would be okay by the time we completed filming [for the day]. But after it continued to hurt for a few days, I went for an X-ray and the doctor told me I had fractured two rib bones," the 50-year-old Malaysian actor-producer told us.

Despite that, he persisted in completing his filming and realised by the end of it that he had also torn a leg ligament.

"I think we are really bulls," he laughed.

The movie centres on Liang Po Po (Neo), a sharp-tongued elderly woman from Singapore, who travels to Malaysia to find employment, and gets into a feud with hot-blooded simpleton security guard Ah Beng (Lim).

When Ah Beng's adopted daughter Xiao Yun (Ivory Chia) is kidnapped by an organ trafficking syndicate, they set aside their differences and team up in an unlikely partnership for a cross-border rescue mission, unexpectedly becoming heroes and the "strongest duo of Singapore and Malaysia".

Despite the accident, Neo assured that the production team was meticulous in doing safety precautions, and he insisted on doing his own stunt scenes.

He explained: "I have always seen Hong Kong and Taiwanese stars requesting to do their own stunt scenes, so I told the director that Liang Po Po doesn't need any stunt man this time round. I saw the safety precaution they prepared and decided I would roll down the stairs on my own.

"Although it's not a complex stunt scene, it's still a good experience for me."

Neo, who usually directs and releases one CNY movie every year, shared that he had initially planned to take a break this year, but was approached for a collaboration with Lim, where he would only be involved in acting.

"I have thought about Liang Po Po's comeback but was looking for the correct timing... I think both characters can create new chemistry, because this has never happened before," he added.

Since the character was 85 years old in the 1999 film Liang Po Po: The Movie, we also asked if she has aged.

Neo replied: "Liang Po Po will always be 85 years old. Just like Mickey Mouse, it also doesn't age, even after close to 100 years. The character will always stay at that age."

Jack Neo given 'royal' treatment filming in Malaysia

Prior to the announcement yesterday, this year's Liang Po Po movie was promoted as a standalone movie with Ah Beng having his own movie for CNY.

They admitted to us it was a marketing strategy to keep their collaboration a secret.

Both also served as executive producers in the movie.

Filming took place mostly in Malaysia and Neo was given a "royal" treatment.

Lim explained: "When Jack came to Malaysia for filming, he was 'protected' to the extent that whenever he filmed in a public place with me, he would be covered entirely by a big umbrella. The umbrella was covered with cloth, just like the ones used to shelter the Empress Dowager in the past.

"I think the public were quite scared and wondered who the person under it was. They thought it was an important person, a politician or somebody who was ill. It was a fun experience."

After directing more than 40 films over close to three decades, Neo said it was his first time realising the comforts of being an actor.

He said: "A lot of times actors would leave at the end of the filming day and move on to other projects when it is completed. As director, I would still be involved in the project all the way till it's shown in cinemas, then my job is completed.

"But this time, I told them I would only come to the set as an actor, and I realised how comfortable it was. A car would pick me up and drive me to and from the film set every day. In between, I would be served meals, I even had assistants. It was such a happy experience... I told Jack I wouldn't have a problem directing a film and acting in another starting from next year."

Two nations can make a good movie together

Lim, who had worked with Neo on his films including Ah Long Pte Ltd (2008) and Love Matters (2009), shared that he is grateful.

He elaborated: "I was able to make movies because of Jack. He brought me into the film industry with Ah Long Pte Ltd and I haven't stopped [making movies] since then. In between, we were friendly rivals for many years, but finally, we are able to work together this year."

Neo expressed that this collaboration reflects his belief the two nations can make a good movie together.

"To be honest, I'm getting old. I am 65 years old and not sure how long more I can continue to make movies. I have also been looking for comedy film directors.

"Our director Matt Lai made five Chinese New Year movies before, and I have been following his works, he has his own comedic tactics. As comedy film directors, we were able to get on the same page easily in expressing the performance."

Neo and Lim also shared that Liang Po Po vs Ah Beng is a film that discusses various sensitive topics between Singapore and Malaysia over the years.

"I hope everyone can pardon us, because while we obviously know it's sensitive, we also want to address it," Neo added.

Despite that, Lim said the audience can expect a good ending for everyone in the end: "I also hope this can be the happy ending for both Singapore and Malaysia in the future, because it would be perfect."

Liang Po Po vs Ah Beng opens in Singapore cinemas on Feb 17.

