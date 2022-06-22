Jack Neo once met Andy Lau to 'discuss about a collaboration'

SINGAPORE - Imagine Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau acting in a movie directed by Singapore film director Jack Neo.

That was a possible scenario raised by Neo on Saturday (June 18).

The 62-year-old director had posted on social media a photo of himself with Lau, 60, one of the 'Four Heavenly Kings' of Cantopop.

Neo wrote: "There was one year when I went to Hong Kong to discuss a collaboration with him. I have actually forgotten that I have taken this photo."

Neo, who is known for directing films such as the I Not Stupid movies (2002, 2006) and the Ah Boys To Men film series (2012 to 2017), has worked mostly with local actors in his movies.

But several of his works have cast Hong Kong and Taiwanese artistes.

For instance, Hong Kong actor Eric Tsang and actress Sheren Tang acted in Liang Po Po: The Movie (1999), in which Neo starred as the titular character, and Hong Kong singer Daniel Chan was featured in We Not Naughty (2012).

More recently, Neo worked with Hong Kong actor Wesley Wong, the son of veteran Hong Kong stars Melvin Wong and Angie Chiu, in Ah Boys To Men 3: Frogmen (2015).

The Singapore director also worked with Taiwanese artistes such as Jay Shih, Amber An and Nadow Lin in Killer Not Stupid (2019).

Neo recently directed the two-part military comedy movie Ah Girls Go Army, with the first part released in February and the second now showing in cinemas.

