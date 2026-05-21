Jack Neo to present stand-up comedy show at MBS

Jack Neo will be bringing his brand of comedy from the screens to stage on the evening of June 20.

The 66-year-old local comedian-director will be hosting his stand-up comedy show at Sands Expo and Convention Centre, reflecting on the realities of everyday life in Singapore and Malaysia.

Presented by J Team Productions and Unusual Entertainment and titled Mass Rally, the Mandarin show, which will run for 90 mins to 120 mins, will see Jack combining satire, self-deprecating humour, improvisation as well as cultural commentary to explore topics from marriage, changing social values and local food cultures to language quirks, social systems and daily habits.

Malaysian stand-up comedian Lucas Lee will also appear as special guest.

Tickets, which start at $48, will be available on the Marina Bay Sands and Sistic websites from May 27 at 12pm.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

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