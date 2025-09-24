Jack Neo's acting bootcamp called out by participant's mum for 'not delivering as promised'

After spending close to $4,000 for Jack Neo's acting experience bootcamp, a participant felt she was shortchanged by the course.

A mother, known only by her surname Lin (transliteration), told Lianhe Zaobao in a report published yesterday (Sept 23) that her daughter, who is in her 20s, was one of the first batch of participants for the bootcamp.

The 65-year-old local director, who is known for his film series including Money No Enough (1998 - 2024) and Ah Boys to Men (2012 - 2017), had announced the acting programme in January, sharing that over five sessions in five weeks, participants will receive "expert guidance from celebrity mentors who will help hone their acting skills".

Lin told the Chinese daily that she and her daughter were unhappy about two aspects of the programme, particularly the "celebrity" mentors and their coaching methods.

She added that her daughter has some prior acting experience and was looking forward to being guided by the "celebrity" mentors but was "disappointed" when she found out who her mentor was.

As she wishes to remain anonymous so as to not jeopardise her acting opportunities, she and her mentor's identities were not revealed to Zaobao.

Her daughter claimed that among the mentors, those who can truly be considered celebrity mentors are only current full-time veteran actors Shaun Chen, Yao Wenlong and Marcus Chin.

"As for the other mentors, I really don't think they are okay. Some of them are former artistes, such as Tang Miaoling, Collin Chee and Angela Ang, whom my daughter is not familiar with. There are also the young actors from J Team's Ah Boys to Men and Ah Girls Go Army," Lin said, adding that she doesn't believe these actors are qualified enough to be mentors based on their acting skills.

She believes that the celebrity mentors don't need to be award-winning or A-list actors, but they should possess acting skills and qualifications.

She was also told by her daughter that during the bootcamp, there were many occasions when the participants had to figure out a scene by themselves, memorise their lines and design their own expressions and actions with minimal guidance from the mentors and directors.

Although the bootcamp was completed, her daughter felt it didn't help to hone her acting skills.

"We just felt that they did not deliver what was promised," she said.

AsiaOne has contacted Jack Neo and J Team for comments.

