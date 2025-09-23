Jack Neo's walking group Pa Pa Zao launches mobile app; users can redeem gifts by participating in events

Local director Jack Neo's walking group Pa Pa Zao has launched a new mobile application to better engage with their members.

The application, which was launched in August and is free to download on Google Play and Apple App Store, is a one-stop portal to all the group's upcoming heartland walks and events.

Users can also view past events and access Pa Pa Zao's theme songs and workout.

In addition, they could earn points, named PPZ, to redeem prizes.

There are various ways to earn PPZ, including participating in the daily quiz to earn a token for a game as well as contributing to polls in the app.

Other options include completing their walks, attending the events, referring a friend and a birthday bonus.

Once a user achieves 2000 PPZ, they can redeem a range of products at the Shop function in the app.

Items that are redeemed from the Shop have to be collected within two weeks, otherwise, the products and PPZ will be forfeited.

In July, Pa Pa Zao celebrated their third anniversary at Punggol Coast Mall with local celebrities and around 3,000 participants present. The event was also graced by Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong and Minister for Law Edwin Tong.

Jack, 65, told AsiaOne then that he was surprised the initiative, which he started in 2022 following the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, has continued for as long as it has.

He added the event's "trademark" is walking and singing together, and the emphasis is on positive energy.

"The best part is, after walking for about 5km, we sit down and sing. The atmosphere is hard to get," he elaborated.

