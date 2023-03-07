Jackie Chan and Wu Jing team up for Ride On to pay tribute to stunt performers

It’s about time Jackie Chan (陈龙) teamed up with Wu Jing (吴京) in a movie, and their first on-screen collaboration is a film, titled Ride On (龙马精神), which pays a heartwarming tribute to the arduous hardships and risks stunt performers in the movie industry face on a daily basis.

Jackie Chan stars as a washed-up stuntman in the action comedy. Despite turning 69 this April, he insisted on performing an incredibly dangerous stunt – leaping off a 10-storey Ferris wheel as seen in the trailer above.

The movie synopsis reads:

“Chan stars as a washed-up stuntman who can barely make ends meet, let alone take care of his beloved stunt horse, Red Hare. The man reluctantly seeks help from his estranged daughter and her lawyer boyfriend when notified that the horse may be auctioned off to cover his debts. Unexpectedly, the stuntman and the horse become overnight media sensations when their real-life fight with debt collectors goes viral. That earns the stuntman a second chance to choose between his movie career and his family.”

Check out this “making of” featurette on Jackie Chan and the stunt horse Chitu.

Ride On opens in cinemas in Singapore on April 13, 2023.

ALSO READ: What makes a Jackie Chan film? Martial arts star on his movie formula

This article was first published in Geek Culture.