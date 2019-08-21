From Jackie Chan to G.E.M.: Chinese livestreamer splashes millions on star-studded wedding - then turns a profit

Jackie Chan, G.E.M., Wang Lee Hom — with this lineup, you'd think you were attending a concert.

Instead, it was the wedding party of Chinese livestreamer Xin You Zhi, who has over 20 million followers.

The 29-year-old put out all the stops for his nuptials with fellow internet star Chu Rui Xue on Aug 18.

He spent a whopping 70 million yuan (S$13.7 million) on the massive celebration, with the majority of it going to engaging a total of 42 celebrities for performances at the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium in Beijing.

During the party, the singers delivered a mixture of fast-paced numbers and stirring ballads to the crowd.

Then, Xin and Chu, who is expecting their second child, appeared onstage to exchange their vows.

Knowing that his wife is a fan of Cecilia Cheung's, Xin invited the star to perform at the event. When Cecilia surprised the bride with a wedding gift, the latter was moved to tears.

Xin is perhaps better known as a top e-commerce retailer on social apps such as Kuaishou and was reported to have made products fly off the shelves within minutes.

Ever the shrewd businessman, the groom continued to sell products via livestream during the two-hour-long party. He recuperated his costs and even raked in an additional 30 million yuan, a source told Chinese media.

Although they're not the first couple to livestream their wedding, Xin and Chu certainly threw a party that many would remember.

