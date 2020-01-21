Jackie Chan: I've nearly lost my life over 200 times

Throughout his 48-year career as a stuntman and martial arts actor — which started when he was only 17 — Jackie Chan has carved a reputation as a persistent boundary-pusher who insists on performing dangerous daredevil stunts himself.

Despite all the safety precautions, fate has other plans. Accidents have still occurred.

While filming a pursuit scene in his latest movie Vanguard, for instance, the jet ski he was riding hit a rock and flipped.

Jackie Chan in the Chinese New Year movie Vanguard. PHOTO: mm2 Entertainment

He was trapped under the vehicle and couldn't pull himself out, but fortunately for him, the crew got to him soon enough. It was only later that night in the shower that he belatedly realised he could have died right there and then.

In a recent email interview with the movie legend, we asked how many near-fatal accidents the icon has had in his career.

Jackie replied to AsiaOne in Chinese: "There have been so many times… probably a few times in each movie and it likely occurred even more often when I was younger… so more than 200 times."

Win! Movie tickets to Vanguard

The 65-year-old added that he doesn't allow himself the luxury of taking time out to collect himself after such accidents.

"There's always an element of danger in action scenes, so we make sure we've all the safeguards in place," he said.

"(When the accident in Vanguard happened) I just changed my clothes, took a sip of water, and continued with filming. You can't leave the entire production crew waiting because of you. Actors must still be professional. I'm only concerned with how to make the action scenes look great, that's all."

The worst accident he's had was during the filming of the 1986 movie Armour of God in former Yugoslavia, he recalled.