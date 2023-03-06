Jackie Chan, Rose Byrne and John Cena join Seth Rogen for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Seth Rogen will be joined in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem by Jackie Chan, Rose Byrne and John Cena.

The 40-year-old actor is producing the movie and voicing warthog mutant Bebop, and on Saturday (March 4) he introduced lead cast members Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu and Brady Noon - who will voice turtles Donatello, Michaelangelo, Leonardo and Raphael respectively - to the world at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, as well as revealing the rest of the all-star line-up.

Jackie will voice the Turtles' mentor Splinter, while Rose will play Leatherhead and John will be Bebop's pal Rocksteady.

In addition, Hannibal Buress has signed up as Genghis Frog, Ice Cube as Superfly, Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut, Ayo Edebiri as April O'Neil, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Post Malone as Ray Fillet, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom.

Paramount Animation President Ramsey Naito said of the line-up: "We are beyond thrilled by this world-class cast we've assembled to bring these iconic, beloved characters to life in a new chapter of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles universe.

"This really sets a new bar for this globally celebrated franchise, and we can't wait to show audiences this film."

Seth previously said the movie - which is directed by Jeff Rowe - will be "deeply personal".

He said: "We found a way to make it deeply personal. It's a teenage movie, we're putting a lot of our own feelings - of awkwardness and insecurity and a desire to belong and be accepted and all that - into the movie.

"And as I sit around with the other people working on [the film], I'm like, 'We found a way to care about this,' which is great.

"Ninja Turtles is something I loved as a kid. We have a lot more things like that that we're working on, this Darkwing Duck show and things like that. That becomes a fun part of the challenge: How do you infuse more and more of yourself into your work? I think the more of yourself you put in, the more people like it."

The film is set for release on Aug 4.