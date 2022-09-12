Jackson Wang cuts livestream twice after fans kept spending money on him

Some South Korean celebrities, such as Park Bo-gum, IU, BTS and Blackpink, ask their fans not to squander their money on gifts for them. However, some supporters can't seem to help themselves.

Hong Kong-born K-pop star Jackson Wang recently got exasperated when, despite his repeated reminders, some fans kept spending money on virtual gifts for him.

According to reports, the 29-year-old member of boy band Got7 held a livestream on Douyin recently and got curious when stickers of sunglasses and sombreros suddenly popped up on his screen. He asked what they were and was shocked to find out those were presents that his supporters had spent real money on.

Each virtual present has monetary value that the receiver can convert into cash. His expression reportedly changed and he said: "Oh no no no! Oh my god," before ending the livestream abruptly.

Jackson then continued his livestream on another platform Weibo and told users sternly: "I don't want gifts, don't do that."

PHOTO: Internet screengrab

He later also asked staff to switch off the gifting function. However, he was informed that even with the function disabled, users could still send him gifts.

Accordingly to reports, Jackson got annoyed and told the staff: "What do we do now then? Why are you telling me this only now?"

He then cut his livestream a second time, before resuming it shortly after, with reminders to his fans to not waste money and to take care of their health.

ALSO READ: Didn't you say you will never star in a variety show again?' 4 times Yoo Jae-seok, Lee Kwang-soo and Yuri made us ROFL in The Zone: Survival Mission

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com