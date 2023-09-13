Jackson Wang lands in Singapore before F1 concert, busts moves on dance floor

He may only be performing in Singapore on Friday (Sep 15), but Jackson Wang is already here and making his presence known.

The Chinese soloist and Got7 member arrived in Singapore yesterday from Shanghai, with a few lucky fans catching a glimpse of him at Changi Airport.

One Instagram user shared clips of the 29-year-old at the airport, dressed in a suede or velvet T-shirt and sweatpants combo. He also wore headphones and had his split hairstyle — one half blonde and one half brown — tied up in two buns.

Jackson can be seen waving at fans in one clip before walking off to his destination.

Later in the evening, Jackson appeared at Ce La Vi for an event, with the rooftop bar and club lounge posting a long queue of fans waiting to get into the venue on their Instagram Story.

Videos from the night show Jackson donning a black T-shirt and trousers, wearing sunglasses indoors.

He appears to be having a blast, doing interpretive dance to songs. While Nelly's Hot in Herre plays in the background, he mimes creating and throwing an invisible ball.

Other videos show him doing robotic dances, and even clutching at a beatboxer's head while the latter shows off his skills.

Jackson performs at the Zone 4 Padang Stage for the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix on Sept 15. Tickets go from $128 for the Zone 4 walkabout category to $298 for the Pit Grandstand and Pit Exit Grandstand.

