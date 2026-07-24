Jackson Wang starts new Instagram account showing glimpses of personal life

Jackson Wang has revealed bits of his personal life in a new Instagram account.

The 32-year-old Hong Kong-born pop star made his first post in the account on Wednesday (July 22), writing: "Everything here at real time, dive deep into my life. These are all the details there are. This is the insight. All you see is me."

He added in the caption of the post that he may delete the account later.

Jackson, who entered showbiz with the K-pop group Got7 in 2014, also has his Instagram account named Jacksonwang852g7, which often shows him at work.

The next day, he shared a few selfies and photos of a gym, music studio as well as his living space, believed to be in his Los Angeles home.

Jackson also wrote that he is working on his next album.

He also made another post today, sharing he is flying back to Hong Kong, where he would be attending the Kerry Fencing World Championships 2026.

While it is not revealed when the former national fencer would be making his appearance, the championship is held from now till July 30.

In his post, Jackson said he had suffered a back injury and was seen undergoing cupping therapy in a photo.

The entrepreneur, who co-founded streetwear label Team Wang Design, also shared that he has worked on three songs, with his fans' — known as Jacky — voices included, and had the urge to perform his new album now, although he doesn't know when he could release it.

Fans commented in his posts that they were happy to see him share more about himself with his followers and hope he would take good care of his well-being.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

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