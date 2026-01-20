Jackson Wang reveals tumultuous school days: ‘They said I had psychological problems’

Jackson Wang is known for his bubbly personality in front of the cameras, but there was a time when his teachers thought he was problematic.

The 31-year-old Hong Kong-born pop star shared his past with magazine GQ China in an article published on Jan 16.

He recounted that after his parents — his father was a fencer and his mum a gymnast — retired from the Chinese national team, they moved to Hong Kong to settle down and took up a few jobs to provide for him and his elder brother.

Jackson, who studied primary 1 to 3 in a public school, said: "The school said I had psychological problems and made me stand still as a punishment. They said I was chatty in class, constantly drinking soy milk and felt I had psychological issues."

He added that the school principal later called for a meeting with his parents together with his teachers to reprimand him, and when his mother heard what they said, she insisted on transferring him to an international school even though they couldn't afford the fees at the time.

Even after that, he said he couldn't fit in and was transferred to another international school a few months later, where he was finally able to settle down and even skip a grade.

"Maybe my classmates were all a bit crazy like me, so we got along well," Jackson said.

And it was because he saw how much his parents had sacrificed to take care of him and his brother that made him want to care for them and make them proud now.

Jackson also spoke about being genuine and true to himself during the interview.

He said: "If you act like someone that is not you, there will be a day where you will give yourself away. Of course, I would definitely have my secrets, but I can say I have no problems talking about over 90 per cent of myself."

He added that when someone is not their true self, they actually suffer the most.

Jackson is currently on his Magicman II world tour, where he will be performing in North America and Latin America in April. He is also expected to bring his tour to other cities including Singapore this year, according to his official merchandise.

