Jackson Wang's fans slam impersonator after he causes confusion getting intimate with audience members

Jackson Wang may be known for serenading fans onstage, but a video making its rounds purporting to be of him nearly kissing a fan is fake.

In it, "Jackson" is on stage in his signature black T-shirt and dark sunglasses, and a woman in the front row blows a kiss at him. He moves her hand away and leans in to kiss her but stops mere centimetres from her face.

While it may have fooled some fans, others pointed out that the man in the video was not Jackson after all, but an impersonator named Zhao Liangliang who performs at Xiang Livehouse in Hangzhou, China.

His Douyin account shows the video in question and many others of Zhao getting up close and personal with audience members, signing autographs, imitating Jackson's magazine covers and even serving street food.

[[nid:676106]]

"This is Jackson's Chinese imitator," a fan on X (formerly known as Twitter) warned. "This person is very bad. He attends various activities imitating Jackson. Please don't spread it. Please publicise the correct information and don't let the artist's reputation be damaged."

They added that a TikTok fan account for Got7 (Jackson's K-pop boy band) had shared the video of Zhao "kissing" the woman but did not disclose that it was merely an impersonator.

"I went to TikTok to message this account and told her please don't spread it, it's not good for Jackson's reputation, and she blocked me," another fan responded.

The imitator did not deny that he imitated Jackson. And More importantly, the spreader did not say that this was not Jackson himself. Before this controversial video is released, please confirm whether it is Jackson or an imitator, and clearly mark it.🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/fpcf1z4VfW — ZM627 (@Jacky627888) March 18, 2024

The Jackson Wang Global fan account on X also asked fellow fans to report two videos posted by the TikTok user of Zhao as "harmful misinformation", and as of writing, the videos are no longer available on their page.

Fans also lamented that impersonators like Zhao can make money off Jackson's image and contacted his record label Team Wang, which has yet to respond to their concerns.

Meanwhile, Jackson, who turns 30 next week, finished his Magic Man Tour, which commenced back in 2022, in January.

"I love you all, I will have to leave and take my time to grow as a person and as an artist for the next one," Jackson took to Instagram to write on March 10.

"Till then, please take care of yourselves. Be happy, be healthy. I will miss you all a lot."

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C4UE2PNrWFY/[/embed]

[[nid:676002]]

drimac@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.