Jacky Cheung disappointed with himself during concert, tells fans to ask for refunds if he 'can't sing anymore'

Hong Kong singer Jacky Cheung shocked fans on Sunday (Aug 31) when he suddenly announced on stage that he wanted to cancel the concert, which was held in Dongguan, China.

Speaking in Cantonese, the 64-year-old said: "I know this is unfair to everyone, every member of the band and all the dancers, they all performed very well, but because of me... I would feel very apologetic if I cancel tonight's concert. So I want to ask, should I continue singing?"

He also said he "really wanted to sing, but couldn't".

This was the superstar's 277th show in his 60+ Concert Tour and throughout the show, Jacky suffered multiple voice breaks and grew distraught about his performance.

Jacky was originally supposed to perform in Dongguan from June 6 to 8. However, the shows were postponed following backlash over scheduling conflicts with China's national college entrance exam on June 7 and 8, and concerns that students in nearby schools would be distracted.

"As everyone can see, it was very difficult for me to control my voice at the beginning. I've been in this industry for 41 years. I can't bring myself to accept a concert that I am not fully satisfied with. I want to tell everyone that the songs I chose today are not easy to sing so I don't have much confidence for the later songs," he confessed.

Hearing his remarks, fans continuously cheered "Don't give up!" and "You can do it". With the encouragement from them and seeing the concert was nearing its end, Jacky agreed to continue performing but told the audience: "When I really can't sing anymore, you guys can ask for ticket refunds."

Jacky will be returning to the Singapore Indoor Stadium for six encore shows as part of his tour from Nov 21 to 23 and Nov 28 to 30.

