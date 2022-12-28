Jacky Cheung reveals he 'haven't had any income in recent years'

It seems Heavenly King Jacky Cheung hasn't exactly been living like a king the past few years.

In an interview on a Hong Kong news programme earlier this year, the 61-year-old shared that in the past, his earnings from singing weren't stable enough, and so he had to rely on acting to supplement his income.

"Back then, I didn't know how much I could earn from singing and if it could sustain my livelihood. But with acting, I knew.

"For example, if I shot seven movies that year, I would know how much money I'd make... so for a period, it was my main source of income," he explained.

Still, several acting gigs he had lined up over the past few years didn't pan out because of the pandemic.

"I haven't had any income in recent years," Cheung said.

Cheung is also known to be rather conservative when it comes to investments, preferring low-risk options, although he does own numerous properties in Hong Kong.

When the host of the news show suggested he rent out some of his properties for passive income, Cheung dismissed the idea.

"Being a landlord is hard work," he said.

"If the window leaks, it's my problem, even when there's a typhoon and it's obviously not my fault… There are a lot of issues."

