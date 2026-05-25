Jacky Cheung serenades guests at godson's wedding

Jacky Cheung made a rare appearance at his god-son Lynus Woo's wedding on May 24.

Woo is the younger son of Hong Kong former actress-singer May Ng.

In multiple social media posts on the same day, the 64-year-old singer is seen serenading the newlyweds and guests with May, 58.

As they sang Jacky's classic love song Love is Eternal, guests, including Hong Kong celebrities Eric Tsang, Yuen Biao, Ekin Cheng and his wife Yoyo Mung, cheered them on.

Both Jacky and May reportedly shared a hug after singing together.

Netizens were full of praise for their powerful vocals, with one of them remarking that even though they were just singing casually, it felt like a concert.

According to reports, Jacky sat at the head table to represent the groom's business tycoon father Wilson Woo, who died aged 55 in 2017.

Jacky has a close friendship with the elder Woo and May after Woo reportedly helped him during a low point in his career in his early years.

At Woo's funeral, Jacky was one of the pallbearers and reportedly promised to take care of his family.

He also attended the wedding of May's elder son Caspar in 2021 and sat at the head table as the latter's godfather.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com