Jacky Heung apologises to host for sudden high kick at China awards ceremony

Hong Kong actor Jacky Heung has apologised to host Barkley for shocking him with a sudden high kick at an awards ceremony for microdramas held in Shanghai on March 10.

The 41-year-old performed his Cantonese song Zuo Xin Fang and spoke to the hosts Barkley and Chen Chen, before showing off a short kung fu sequence.

At the end of his performance, Chen Chen told investors to consider him for their dramas, and Jacky responded he could have done better if he had some time to warm up.

Barkley, 40, added: "You are doing good, especially as this is the first time I see someone attempting kicks in a velvet suit."

Just as he was finishing his sentence, Jacky delivered a high kick with his right leg, coming close to Barkley's face. The latter turned away immediately and recovered with a smile to continue hosting.

Videos of this moment captured by audiences quickly went viral on Chinese social media, where netizens criticised Jacky's actions.

Barkley responded in a Weibo video yesterday (March 11) to explain the situation.

He said: "To be honest, it's impossible for anybody to not have a reaction when faced with a sudden move like that. I looked back at my facial expression in the video and there's a 0.01 second where I looked unhappy, and I was indeed shocked, because the kick was impromptu."

Despite that, he explained he was able to recover quickly onstage because he realised it was a good opportunity to make the segment interesting. That was why he told Jacky he doesn't believe the latter could attempt the same move with his left leg and Jacky jokingly tried to throw a punch in his face with his left hand.

"He's a very relaxed and fun person, so everyone, please do not over-analyse this," Barkley said.

He added that while Jacky might try to show a bizarre side of himself onstage, he is actually a "very polite" person.

Towards the end of his Weibo video, he also invited Jacky to come to his upcoming podcast interview as a guest.

In response to Barkley's clarifications, Jacky commented in his post that he had reflected upon himself.

"My kick gave you a shock. I am sorry, I am sorry, I am sorry, I am sorry a hundred times! As for the interview, let's do it. Thank you for your invitation," he wrote.

