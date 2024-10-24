Jacky Wu and game show Mr Player to visit Turkish city despite terror attack

Jacky Wu and the cast and crew of Taiwanese game show Mr Player were filming their 10th anniversary special in Turkey when a terror attack rocked its capital Ankara yesterday (Oct 23).

Two armed attackers targeted the state-run Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) site on the outskirts of the city and killed five, wounding 22. Both were then "neutralised", according to Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.

The Mr Player team, which also includes Hsieh Kun-da, Kid Lin and Vicky Tseng, finished filming in Istanbul the day before and were in the town of Safranbolu when the attack happened, putting them over 140 km away.

However, they are supposed to go to Ankara next.

Jacky, 62, told Taiwanese media in an interview that they are currently safe and would be going to a tourist site, but would "pay attention to safety".

He added that the producers had made their assessments and said: "Ankara should be okay, and we will go as scheduled."

An Instagram Story by Kid, 40, today also assured fans: "Don't worry everyone, we're currently safe in Turkey."

In a previous Story, the cast can be seen at a restaurant.

Mr Player is an outdoor variety show airing since 2014 that splits its hosts and players into two teams and takes them to scenic locations across Asia (and now beyond) where they complete challenges.

The show teased its special in an Oct 21 Instagram post that showed Kid and Kun-da, 42, with a sign saying "Istanbul" behind them.

"We are in Turkey. Beautiful weather," the caption read. "Who will be the guests this time?"

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DBYwCSMIMFq/[/embed]

Jacky also posted on social media that he was flying to Turkey on Oct 20, and later shared a video of himself getting ice cream.

In typical Turkish fashion, the ice cream seller plays tricks on him before actually giving him his cone.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DBeBOcuBprq/[/embed]

Vicky, 42, also shared a photo of herself in front of the iconic Blue Mosque in Istanbul.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DBa-YvNiNqk/?img_index=1[/embed]

In her next post showing herself at the port, she wrote: "I gradually fell in love with Turkey. There's a leisurely romantic feel to it."

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DBd0PdKMO77/[/embed]

[[nid:707064]]

drimac@asiaone.com