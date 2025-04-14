Jacob Elordi says Adolescence actor Owen Cooper was "intimidating" on the set of Netflix's Wuthering Heights.

The 27-year-old actor will portray Heathcliff in the forthcoming film adaptation of Emily Brontë's 1847 novel, opposite Owen, who will play a younger version of the character.

Owen Cooper, 15, shot to fame in Netflix's recent drama Adolescence, portraying a teenager accused of the murder of a female classmate, and Elordi admitted his co-star was "brilliant" on the Wuthering Heights set.

Speaking to Australian TV's 10 News First about working with teenager, he said: "He's a rock star. He's brilliant and he's intimidating."

Jacob Elordi also praised Owen for being a "tremendous actor", and told how the youngster wasn't nervous ahead of filming for the psychological drama movie.

He said: "I think the first time I met him I asked, 'Are you nervous mate,' and he went, 'No,' and I thought, 'Cool ... cool, me neither.

"But, no, he is a tremendous actor."

As well as Owen Cooper and Jacob Elordi, the movie — which will be directed by Emerald Fennell — will also feature Hollywood actress Margot Robbie as leading lady Catherine Earnshaw.

What's more, Shazad Latif will portray Edgar Linton, Hong Chau is cast as Nelly Dean, and Jacob's Saltburn co-star Alison Oliver will play Isabella Linton.

Margot Robbie will produce through her LuckyChap production company, marking the third collaboration between Fennell and LuckyChap after Saltburn and Promising Young Woman.

Wuthering Heights is due to drop in February 2026, and Emerald Fennell told fans last year that an adaptation of the classic novel would be her third feature film.

She wrote on social media: "Be with me always — take any form — drive me mad", which is a line from the novel.

Actor Barry Keoghan, who also starred opposite Jacob Elordi in Saltburn, previously admitted he would be interested in a part in the movie.

He told Variety: "Anything that Emerald puts her hands on, I'm there. She's incredible."

Speaking about Emerald's work, Margot Robbie previously said: "Emerald immerses you into a world so quickly. She's so masterful at tone and plot.

"She gets in your brain and she kind of taps into the most depraved parts of it, so that you're complicit in the story.

"That's the watercooler moment — the thing that people are talking about two weeks afterwards."

