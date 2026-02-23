Jacob Elordi says 'Wuthering Heights' sex scenes with Margot Robbie were like 'choreographing a fight scene'

Jacob Elordi has likened filming his and Margot Robbie's steamy Wuthering Heights sex scenes to "choreographing a fight scene or a dance sequence".

The pair star as Heathcliff and Cathy, respectively, in the Emerald Fennell-directed movie — loosely inspired by Emily Bronte's 1847 novel of the same name — which is jam-packed with raunchy scenes, that Jacob, 28, says were "super technical" to create.

Speaking of the sex scenes, he told The Sun: "It's like, 'Action' and it's like a horse at the race track — straight out of the gates.

"It's no different to choreographing a fight scene or a dance sequence.

"It's super technical, especially the scene where it's not a sex scene, but where I'm on top [of Margot] with my hands — that's choreographed because, in that kind of light, you only have so much space to move.

"So what you do has to fit in the frame and work with the lighting."

He added: "If you have the opportunity to share a film set with Margot Robbie, you're going to make sure you're within five to ten metres at all times."

Margot, 35, felt comfortable with Jacob when they shot sex scenes together.

She recently told Extra: "I never felt like I needed to be careful with him, and he, I think, he didn't feel like he had to be careful with me.

"I think we quickly got to a place where it's like try anything, do anything. You're not going to, you know, hurt me."

Emerald, 40, insisted that "safety and trust and love" were at the forefront of her mind when she directed the raunchy scenes.

In January, the filmmaker — who also directed Jacob in 2023's Saltburn — told People: "It's always just about making sure everyone feels super comfortable, and we all are, really. We trust each other, and so we try to kind of make it funny and laugh everything off.

"But love scenes are just the same as any other scene, really. And so we just approach it from an emotional point of view."

