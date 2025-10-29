Jacob Elordi splits from Olivia Jade Giannulli

Jacob Elordi has reportedly split from Olivia Jade Giannulli.

The 28-year-old actor and the 26-year-old YouTuber called it quits back in August, before briefly rekindling their romance in September — but the celebrity duo have now broken up again.

A source told People: "It's fully over. They are not getting back together."

Jacob and Olivia have been on and off since 2021, but there appears to be little hope of another reconciliation.

Olivia is said to be focused on her own family life, following the recent separation of her parents, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli.

The insider explained: "She's fine about the Jacob split, she's more upset about what's going on with her father."

Jacob reignited his romance with Olivia in September, with a source revealing that they'd "remained close friends" following their break-up.

The insider told People at the time: "Even though they've been on and off, they still talk all the time and remained close friends."

Olivia's family were said to be fond of the Euphoria actor and they were keen to see him rekindle their relationship.

The source explained: "Her family really likes him and they have the same circle of friends."

News of their decision to rekindle came after Olivia supported Jacob at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Jacob and Olivia were seen walking together at the premiere of his movie Frankenstein. The sight sparked speculation that they'd reconciled their differences and were dating once again.

Jacob and Olivia always made a concerted effort to keep their romance out of the spotlight.

On the other hand, the actor was previously much more transparent about his relationship with Kaia Gerber, posting photos of them together on his Instagram account.

Kaia, 24 — who is the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber — also discussed their romance during an interview with Vogue in 2021.

The brunette beauty said at the time: "Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don't want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions.

"Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone."

