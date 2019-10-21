Jacqueline Wong's comeback gets new boost, with two dramas slated for airing in Malaysia

Jacqueline Wong did not return to Hong Kong to help promote Finding Her Voice after broadcaster TVB recently surprised viewers by pulling the drama out of cold storage.

The 30-year-old had fled to the United States to avoid a public backlash after she was caught kissing singer Andy Hui, husband of Cantopop queen Sammi Cheng, in a taxi in April.

The fallout saw TVB reshooting her scenes in Forensic Heroes IV, with Roxanne Tong taking over Wong's role.

The broadcaster has since softened its stand on Wong, with Finding Her Voice currently airing in Hong Kong.

But pundits said she is still staying away from Hong Kong, uncertain over whether folk have truly chosen to forget and forgive.