Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and her grandma have a joint vaginal steaming session on-screen for Red Table Talk

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and her Gammy had a joint vaginal steaming session on-screen for Red Table Talk.

The Girls Trip star, 49, her 20-year-old daughter and mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris, 67, had the treatment - which penetrates the vaginal tissues - as they got candid about their private parts on the latest episode of their Facebook Watch series.

Jada asked: "What sensation are you guys getting sitting here?"

To which her daughter replied: "Definitely a lot of warmth."

The comedy actress then went on to explain the origins of the treatment and claimed it's "like an aphrodisiac".

She said: "Yeah. This is real queen throne action right here. This is what I love.

"You know, steaming is an ancient practice that originated in Asia and Africa and it was originally used to cleanse yourself after you finish menstruating… I've read somewhere that vaginal steams are like an aphrodisiac."

Jada - who also has son Jaden, 22, with husband Will Smith - continued: "This is lovely. They say there's lots of health benefits, but for me, I just feel like spending time with your vagina in a way that, like, just to show it appreciation and care."

Her daughter agreed: "And to connect."

Jada has been open about her vaginal health and previously claimed her womanhood is 30 years younger than she is.

The mother-of-two revealed that after suffering from "bladder issues" she underwent a "vaginal rejuvenation" treatment, and although the procedure cleared up her condition almost immediately, she kept up with her appointments because they make her privates feel young again.

Speaking alongside her mother at the Vitality Institute of Agoura in Los Angeles three years ago, she said: "'Cause I was telling my mom, I actually had it for my bladder issues. Which completely went away after three treatments. When I tell you my yoni is like a 16-year-old, I'm not kidding. It looks like a little beautiful peach."