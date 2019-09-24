Jaden Smith's diet turned his skin grey

PHOTO: Instagram/c.syresmith
Bang

Jaden Smith's vegan diet turned his skin "grey".

The 21-year-old musician and actor previously cut all animal products out of his diet, but his parents - Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith - have said they were forced to stage an "intervention" into his diet when the low levels of protein in his body began to leave him looking "drained".

Speaking on her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk - which Will and Jaden both appeared on, alongside daughter Willow, 18, Will's 26-year-old son Trey, and Jada's mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones - Jada said: "Will and I had a bit of an intervention with Jaden because he's a vegan now, but we realised he wasn't getting enough protein. So he was wasting away. He just looked drained, he was just depleted, he wasn't getting the nutrients."

Will, 50, said that Jaden had "dark circles" under his eyes, and then added: "There was even a little greyness to his skin. We got really nervous. But you're definitely looking better now."

Now, Jaden follows a vegetarian diet instead of a vegan one, meaning that whilst he doesn't eat meat, he does now have other animal products such as dairy.

He said: "I also just want to say that I'm vegetarian, that I've tried to be vegan. I'm vegetarian, you know, I've tried to eat vegan meals. I'll go vegan for a week or so but for the past year I've been vegetarian."

And the star says the main cause of his poor diet was that he used to skip meals when he "didn't get around" to eating.

He added: "I was just eating like two meals a day ... maybe one. Maybe just that one big meal and I'm like, 'Oh, you know, I didn't get around to it.'"

