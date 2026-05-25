Jaime Teo shutting down Collab Skincare brand: 'Right time to close this chapter'

Jaime Teo has bid goodbye to her Collab Skincare business venture.

The local actress announced the closure via an Instagram post on May 18, writing: "I started Collab Skincare with one simple intention - to share simple and effective skincare that I genuinely believed in.

"But after a lot of reflection, I've made the decision to close [the brand] because I feel like it's the right time to close this chapter and focus my energy on new priorities ahead."

The 49-year-old officially launched Collab Skincare in November 2022 and would frequently take to the brand's page to share skincare tips and tricks.

There will be a closing-down sale, with all items at half price.

Jaime, who is active in Singapore's pickleball community, was asked by a netizen if she would be moving on to the sport for her next business endeavour. She quipped: "It's my full-time hobby."

After winning Miss Singapore Universe in 2001, she acted in local productions like Mr Kiasu (2001) and Mr Unbelievable (2015).

In 2011, she co-founded F&B chain Twelve Cupcakes with her ex-husband, former radio DJ Daniel Ong, before selling it off to India-based Dhunseri Group in December 2016. The brand permanently ceased all operations last October and was placed under provisional liquidation.

AsiaOne has reached out to Jaime for further comment.

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kristy.chua@asiaone.com

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