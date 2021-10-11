Jake Gyllenhaal stars and Sam Hargrave directs comic book film Prophet

Jake Gyllenhaal (Spider-Man: Far From Home, Nightcrawler) will be starring in Prophet, with Sam Hargrave (Extraction, Love and Vigilance) joining as director.

Prophet is based on the fictional superhero created by Rob Liefeld, published by Image Comics in 1992.

Hargrave's stunt work in Marvel films such as Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Avengers: Endgame will serve him well given Prophet's similar action-oriented comic superhero foundation.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

Gyllenhaal will take on the role of John Prophet, a character who volunteers to undergo an experiment during World War II, which led to the character gaining superhuman strength.

After a bombing, Prophet is trapped and buried underground for two decades, before reawakening and having to confront a world where things have changed significantly, and he's going to attempt to find a place for himself in it.

It will be exciting to see where this comic book adaptation goes, and if it opens the door up for even more obscure, non-Marvel and non-DC intellectual properties to be adapted into films.

ALSO READ: Kiernan Shipka's Sabrina returning for Riverdale season 6 crossover

This article was first published in Geek Culture.