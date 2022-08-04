Jake Gyllenhaal takes on iconic Patrick Swayze role in Road House remake

Patrick Swayze's cult action film Road House is getting a remake, and taking over him in the leading role is Jake Gyllenhaal.

The new take on Road House follows Gyllenhaal's character, a former UFC fighter who takes a job as a bouncer at a roadhouse in the Florida Keys but "soon discovers that not everything is what it seems in this tropical paradise."

Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity, Edge of Tomorrow) will direct the film. Made for Amazon Studios the movie will also star Billy Magnussen (No Time To Die, The Many Saints of Newark), Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad), Gbemisola Ikumelo (A League of Their Own) and Lukas Gage (Euphoria, The White Lotus).

"I'm thrilled to put my own spin on the beloved Road House legacy," Liman said in a statement. "And I can't wait to show audiences what Jake and I are going to do with this iconic role."

Jake Gyllenhaal.

PHOTO: Reuters

The original movie starred Swayze as James Dalton, a bouncer at a roadside bar who comes into conflict with a corrupt businessman who seeks to tighten his grip on a small town in Missouri.

And whilst it only made moderate box-office success, Road House attracted a devoted following over the years.

The film even inspired a 2006 direct-to-video sequel starring Johnathon Schaech as Dalton's son, and a 2003 Off-Broadway musical comedy titled Road House: The Stage Version Of The Cinema Classic That Starred Patrick Swayze, Except This One Stars Taimak From The 80's Cult Classic 'The Last Dragon' Wearing A Blonde Mullet Wig.

That said, this isn't the first time a Road House remake has been in the works. In 2015, UFC champion and actress Ronda Rousey was set to star in a Road House remake.

As you might've guessed, it never saw the light of day. Here's to hoping Gyllenhaal's movie will make it.

Currently, no release date has been announced, but the remake will stream on Prime Video upon release.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.