Jake Paul came up with 'crazy' plan to take own life after 'ruined' career

Jake Paul came up with a "crazy" plan to take his own life after his career was "ruined".

The 27-year-old social media star had already faced criticism for complaints about wild partying and causing a public nuisance in his Los Angeles neighbourhood when he found himself caught up in further controversy after his older brother, Logan Paul, encountered a suicide victim in a "suicide forest" in Japan and shared the footage on his YouTube channel.

While Jake wasn't involved in his sibling's content, he still lost endorsement deals and hit rock bottom, leading to him spiralling out of control.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "I got lumped into all my brother's hate. It was like, 'F*** the Pauls. F*** both of those people.' It was bad.

"The suicide forest thing basically ruined my career and income. I lost probably US$30 million (S$39 million) in deals. There was one US$15 million deal for retail products that fell apart. They were able to get out of it because of a morality clause...

"Basically, life hit me in the face, and it was like, 'Who are you? What have you been doing the past couple of years?' It led to drinking and drugs and Los Angeles and going to parties and just that whole entire world. I got sucked up into it really quickly.

"And so there I am: No money, kind of hating myself, the whole world hates me. I'm drinking. I'm depressed and not having a good relationship with either of my parents or Logan.

"And I was just like, 'F*** this s***.' I just felt wrong in life and by all the cards I had been dealt. It was f***** up. I just tried to do good my whole life and here I am with what felt like nothing.

"I had a plan. I mean, it's f****** crazy. I was going to put a bunch of gas cans in my Lamborghini and get really drunk and drive off the top of this cliff in Calabasas. It's called Stunt Road."

But ultimately, Jake refused to let his critics "win".

He said: "I was not going to let them win. I was like, 'I'm going to fight. This is what every social media hater wants is to wake up and see Jake Paul killed himself.' "

And the controversial star credits boxing for saving his life.

He explained: "It's purpose, routine, health, community — all the things I needed.

"Since 2020, it's been boxing's number one and everything else comes after that. I never really liked YouTube. I was just good at it."

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

