Jake Paul to fight Mike Tyson in a blockbuster bout live-streamed on Netflix

Jake Paul is to fight Mike Tyson in a blockbuster bout to be live-streamed on Netflix.

The 27-year-old influencer will take on the legendary former heavyweight world champion in a bout in Texas on July 20 that will be available to all of the streaming giant's subscribers.

Jakel and Tyson appeared on a boxing card together in 2020 when the YouTuber defeated Nate Robinson on the same night that Iron Mike fought in an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr.

The social media star has continued his progress in the ring since and has won nine out of ten fights so far, although his record will be put to the test in a unique clash against the iconic fighter who is 30 years his senior.

The clash will be produced in partnership with Netflix and Jake's Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) company.

He said: "It's crazy to think that in my second pro fight, I went viral for knocking out Nate Robinson on Mike Tyson's undercard.

"Now, less than four years later, I'm stepping up to face Tyson myself to see if I have what it takes to beat one of boxing's most notorious fighters and biggest icons.

"Within just two-and-a-half years of founding MVP, we're about to produce the biggest fight in history, a fight in the biggest NFL stadium in the US, broadcast live, on the biggest streaming platform in the world — a testament to all we've accomplished in such a short amount of time."

Jake continued: "Whether you're tuning in on Netflix or showing out in person, whether you're team Paul or team Tyson, or whether you're a lifelong boxing fan or watching your first fight, you're not going to want to miss this event. I could not be more excited to make this amazing fight available to all Netflix subscribers alongside the hardest hitter of all time, Mike Tyson, on Saturday, July 20.

"My sights are set on becoming a world champion, and now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion ever, the baddest man on the planet and the most dangerous boxer of all time. This will be the fight of a lifetime."

Tyson said: "I'm very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul at the AT+T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

"He's grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a 'kid' can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT. It's a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch; as I started him off on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him."

