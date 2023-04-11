Jam Hsiao wants to do this in Singapore and it's not something touristy

Jam Hsiao wants to come to Singapore again this year, but not for business or regular touristy things.

AsiaOne spoke to the veteran Taiwanese singer when he visited the 313@somerset outlet of AtTea — a bubble tea brand that he founded — on Monday (April 10), after serenading local audiences with his classic hits at Star Awards 2023 on Sunday night.

As his schedule was packed this time, the 36-year-old didn't have time for many activities. However, he revealed what he wanted to do the next time he visits Singapore.

"I want to play basketball. I have played basketball in many cities but not in Singapore yet. I usually play with strangers on the streets," he shared.

Jeff Goh from Yes 933's The Daka Show, who hosted the event with Gao Meigui and Chen Ning, suggested he could choose not to reveal his identity as a celebrity and just play with strangers at a random basketball court. Jam seemed to be receptive to the idea.

"Yeah, I'll just say I am Michael Jordan," he chirped.

Jam is prominent in the celebrity basketball scene, having regularly played with professional player Jeremy Lin and stars Jay Chou and Blackie Chen. In fact, he was even praised for his impressive performance against Jeremy despite their height difference.

True to his passion for the sport, he has an indoor basketball court in his eight-storey mansion in Taipei, and has also gotten injured multiple times, the latest being an injury on his left thumb in December 2022.

He gave us a clue regarding when he will be coming back: "There are some good shows in Singapore in the second half of this year and I plan to watch them."

He was last here in 2017, and recalled: "I ate pork the last time, now I don't eat pork anymore. I love bak kut teh, but I only drink the soup, I don't eat the meat. I will eat chicken though."

jolynn.chia@asiaone.com



