James Bond films will reportedly continue until at least 2037

James Bond films will reportedly be on screens until at least 2037.

Makers of the movie franchise, which started in 1962, are said to have signed a new deal to continue the series with Warner Bros which will take the spy to his 75th birthday.

But bosses are still to confirm who will be cast as the MI6 agent after Idris Elba is said to have walked away from talks to be the next 007.

A source told the Sunday Mirror about the new deal: "Bond is sure to still be in rude health at 75. There will be no hanging up the tux and martini."

The insider added it was "great news for fans" as it will allow the franchise to continue far past its latest film No Time To Die with Daniel Craig.

It comes as Idris Elba, 49, is said to have walked away from the chance of being the next 007 after Daniel, following years of talks.

The Luther actor was one of the frontrunners for the role but is now said to be keen to pursue other roles.

He has even reportedly put forward a list of proposed actors' names he thinks would be perfect for the part to the franchise's veteran producer Barbara Broccoli.

A source told The Sun: "Fans and Barbara wanted Idris but he wants to create something for himself.

"However, he's put forward names to play 007. He's 'informally' in the decision-making process as he's been in talks with producers for so long."

Idris had said when asked if he would consider taking the part: "No, I'm not going to be James Bond... I'm probably the most famous Bond actor in the world, and I haven't even played the role.

"Enough is enough. I can't talk about it anymore."