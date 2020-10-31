James Bond legend Sir Sean Connery dies aged 90

James Bond legend Sir Sean Connery has died.

The Scottish star — who was the first actor to play 007 on the big screen — has passed away at the age of 90 with his family confirming that he died in his sleep while in the Bahamas.

Connery's first outing as British super spy Bond was in the 1962 Dr. No, and in total he played author Ian Fleming's character a total of seven times with films such as Goldfinger and Diamonds Are Forever considered classics of the franchise to this day.

In August, he topped a poll conducted by RadioTimes.com to be named the best-ever James Bond.

After Bond, Connery's career included numerous hits such as Highlander, The Hunt for Red October, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and The Rock.

His performances earned him multiple accolades, including two BAFTAs, three Golden Globes, and a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role as an Irish cop in the 1987 crime drama The Untouchables.

In 2000, he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II at Holyrood Palace for his services to film.

Since the news of his death broke, multiple tributes have poured in for Connery.

A statement released by James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson thanked him for his huge contribution to the 007 series.

It read: "We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery. He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words — 'The name's Bond… James Bond' — he revolutionised the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent.

"He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him."

Fellow Scottish actor Robert Carlyle tweeted: "RIP Sir Sean Connery... a trailblazer, a true legend and a gentleman."

Director Paul Feig tweeted: "Few were cooler, few more suave, few more effortless. He showed us all how it could be done and he thrilled and entertained us the entire time. RIP Sir Sean Connery."

A statement released by BAFTA read: "We are very sorry to hear of the death of British acting legend Sir Sean Connery.

"He was a BAFTA Fellow, a BAFTA Special Award recipient and won a Leading Actor BAFTA in 1988 for The Name Of The Rose."