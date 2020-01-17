James Bond producer rules out female 007: Variety

Producers Barbara Broccoli (L) and Michael G. Wilson pose for photographers on the red carpet at the world premiere of the new James Bond 007 film "Spectre" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, October 26, 2015.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

LONDON - The next James Bond will not be a woman, the movies' producer said in an interview, as speculation mounts about who could replace Daniel Craig as the legendary 007.

Craig, 51, is due to step down after the latest Bond film, "No Time to Die," which will be released in April.

Rumours abound over who could replace him and whether the next Bond will be female but Barbara Broccoli told Variety it would definitely be a man.

"He can be of any colour, but he is male," said Broccoli, a producer of the film alongside Michael G. Wilson.

The Bond franchise is one of the movie world's most lucrative, with 2015's "Spectre" raking in $880 million (S$1.1 million) at the box office worldwide, while "Skyfall" in 2012 grossed more than $1 billion globally.

Broccoli said she believed in creating strong female characters, but added: "I'm not particularly interested in taking a male character and having a woman play it. I think women are far more interesting than that."

