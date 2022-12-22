James Cameron confirms Terminator reboot is 'in discussion'

James Cameron confirms a Terminator reboot is "in discussion".

The 68-year-old filmmaker has addressed the future of his longrunning franchise, which started with the original sci-fi classic in 1984 but stuttered with 2019's Terminator: Dark Fate.

Revealing his ideas for a seventh movie, he told the Smartless podcast: "If I were to do another Terminator film and maybe try to launch that franchise again — which is in discussion, but nothing has been decided — I would make it much more about the AI side of it than bad robots gone crazy."

Dark Fate was helmed by Deadpool director Tim Miller from a story by James himself, and was seen as a revival of the franchise with original stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton reuniting as the T-800 Terminator and Sarah Connor respectively.

While James was "reasonably happy" with the movie, there was a clash between himself and the director when it came to bringing back the original cast members.

Whereas James refused to make the film without Arnie, Tim was only keen to have Linda return.

The Avatar filmmaker explained: "I think the movie could have survived having Linda in it.

"I think it could have survived having Arnold in it, but when you put Linda and Arnold in it and then, you know, she's 60-something, he's 70-something, all of a sudden it wasn't your Terminator movie, it wasn't even your dad's Terminator movie, it was your granddad's Terminator movie.

"And we didn't see that...We loved it, we thought it was cool."

James directed and co-wrote the original Terminator film and its 1991 sequel Terminator 2: Judgment Day, but had no involvement at all with follow-ups Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003), Terminator Salvation (2009) and Terminator Genisys (2015), which got slammed by critics.

