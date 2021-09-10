James Corden awarded restraining order against woman who claims she wants to marry him

James Corden has been awarded a restraining order against a woman who claims she wants to marry him.

The Late Late Show with James Corden host - who is married to Julia Carey - is getting protection from a woman who has shown up at his Los Angeles home on multiple occasions, after she vented her frustrations over his wife and expressed a wish for him to marry her instead.

According to TMZ, James' legal team went to court this week to obtain a temporary restraining order against the 30-year-old unnamed woman.

In legal documents obtained by the publication, James alleged the woman staked out his home several times over the past few months, including a six-day stretch this summer where he claims she was camped outside his residence in her car and only left when police got involved.

The 43-year-old actor and presenter also claimed the woman has shown up on the set of The Late Late Show in a further attempt to get in touch with him.

The woman allegedly told police she was planning to travel to Las Vegas with James to marry him and seems to believe Julia "stole" the Cats star from her.

James said he is concerned the woman was able to find his home and keeps coming back, and fears she poses a threat to his wife - whom he has been married to since 2012 - and their three children, Max, ten, Carey, six, and Charlotte, three.

The judge has granted James' temporary restraining order, which requires the unnamed woman to stop all attempts to contact him.

She must also stay 100 yards away from the Gavin and Stacey actor, his wife, and their children.

Meanwhile, James recently gushed over his marriage with Julia, as he said the couple didn't go on dates before they got together because they were already busy planning their future.

He said: "Jules and I never went on dates. The night we met, we talked about how we were both bored of going out all the time and that we were going out too much, and we were drinking too much and having too good of a time.

"As a joke, [we] planned the rest of our lives together. I was like, 'How many children are we going to have? Are we going to have a dog?' Joking around.

"At the end of the night, we had a little sort of smooch in the back of a cab. And I said, 'What are you doing on Saturday night? Do you want to stay in and do nothing? And then we could also do nothing on Sunday night. And then if you want to, we can go to work and do nothing on Monday and we could do nothing on Tuesday.

"And then my hunch is if we do enough nothing, then that nothing might become something. And how do you feel about that?' "