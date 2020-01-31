James Corden had therapy to stop being a brat

The 41-year-old star has admitted the fame he found thanks to Gavin & Stacey was "intoxicating" and he didn't handle the attention very well, because he became arrogant and unpleasant.

He said: "I started to behave like a brat that I just don't think I am. It's so intoxicating, that first flush of fame. And I think it's even more intoxicating if you're not bred for it."

The Late, Late Show host's parents prayed for him, and his sisters tried to speak to him about what a "d**khead" he was being.

His mother Margaret, said: "You can try and say, 'Look, James, you're making a prat of yourself,' but you can only do so much.

"[His sisters] would come in and say to James, 'Don't be a d**khead.'"

And James' more experienced Gavin and Stacey co-star Rob Brydon also confronted the actor over lunch.

Rob recalled: "I said, 'Look, this is a bit awkward to say, but I'm just hearing these things about you, and you've got to know that the way you behave has an effect on people.'"

James eventually listened and agreed to see a therapist.