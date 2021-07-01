James Franco settling his sexual misconduct lawsuit for over $2.6m

James Franco is settling his sexual misconduct lawsuit for over US$2 million (S$2.6 million).

The Deuce actor and his partners at his acting school Playhouse West Studio 4 - which opened in 2014 but closed three years later - were sued in October 2019 by Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal, who claimed the defendants "engaged in widespread inappropriate and sexually charged behaviour towards female students by sexualising their power as a teacher and an employer by dangling the opportunity for roles in their projects".

And although James claimed last year the pair were "attention-hungry" and made "false and inflammatory" allegations for publicity, he has now agreed on a settlement for his two accusers.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, James has agreed to pay US$2,235,000 to resolve the lawsuit, and the deal is now being submitted to a Los Angeles judge for approval.

Legal paperwork states: “Here, Tither-Kaplan is getting US$670,500 minus US$223,500 less in fees going to the lawyers."

"Gaal will get US$223,500 minus US$74,500 to the lawyers. And the other students would get almost two-thirds of the remaining pot of US$1.341 million with the lawyers total take being around US$827,000.”

James has also agreed to “non-economic” terms for the individual plaintiffs, although that is currently the subject of a motion to seal.

It has also been stated that any unclaimed money will go to the National Women’s Law Center.

A statement from the settlement reads: “While Defendants continue to deny the allegations in the Complaint, they acknowledge that Plaintiffs have raised important issues; and all parties strongly believe that now is a critical time to focus on addressing the mistreatment of women in Hollywood."

"All agree on the need to make sure that no one in the entertainment industry — regardless of race, religion, disability, ethnicity, background, gender or sexual orientation — faces discrimination, harassment or prejudice of any kind.”

Meanwhile, it was previously claimed James agreed to a settlement for the lawsuit in February this year, although the terms of the reported deal were not made public

