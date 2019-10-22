James Gunn defends Marvel after Coppola and Scorsese criticism

James Gunn has defended Marvel movies following Francis Ford Coppola and Martin Scorsese's criticism of the franchise.

Director of The Godfather, Coppola, backed Scorsese's recent admission that the superhero films are not real cinema and called them "despicable".

Speaking at the Lumiere Festival in Lyon, France, the iconic filmmaker said: "When Martin Scorsese says that the Marvel pictures are not cinema, he's right because we expect to learn something from cinema, we expect to gain something, some enlightenment, some knowledge, some inspiration.

"I don't know that anyone gets anything out of seeing the same movie over and over again.

"Martin was kind when he said it's not cinema. He didn't say it's despicable, which I just say it is."