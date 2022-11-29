James Gunn says new DCU will connect film, TV, animation and games

James Gunn remains committed to building a cohesive DC Universe (DCU) over the next 10 years.

Responding to a fan tweet asking if the DCU will expand upon the films with more character-driven TV shows (much like what Peacemaker did for The Suicide Squad), Gunn confirmed that the DCU will be connected across film, TV and animation.

PHOTO: Twitter / James Gunn

This reaffirms what DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran previously said about telling “one great overarching story. One beautiful big story across film, television gaming, live-action, and animation.”

Gunn also continued to address follow-up questions on Twitter. For example, he clarified that moving forward, upcoming animated DC films will be included in the DCU canon. However, there will still be some standalone projects with their own universes as seen in Harley Quinn and Young Justice.

Interestingly, Gunn also mentioned that video games — which have largely been separate from film and TV — will also be included in the canon.

On the flip side, DC Studios does not have a hand in the comics side of things, but Gunn says that there is “very open communication” between the teams, and he hopes that everything DC Studios does will lead to more people reading the comics.

Some other revelations include Booster Gold being the most requested character to make it to screens, and that Gunn will continue to write and direct select DC projects.

Gunn is currently hard at work on the second season of Peacemaker and a spin-off series focused on Viola Davis’s Amanda Waller.

