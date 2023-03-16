James Gunn will direct Superman: Legacy.

The Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker will be at the helm of the new movie based on the Man of Steel, after it was previously announced he would write the script for the upcoming project focused on a younger version of Clark Kent.

Discussing the news on Twitter, Gunn wrote: "Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025.

"My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, 'Dude, it's Dad's birthday.' I hadn't realised.

"I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend.

"He didn't understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film and I wouldn't be making this movie now without him."

He admitted it's "been a long road to this point", having first been offered a Superman movie "years ago" but initially turned it down because he "didn't have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved".

He continued: "Then a bit less than a year ago I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman's heritage — how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes.

"So I chose to finally take on writing the script. But I was hesitant to direct, despite the constant pestering by Peter Safran and others to commit (sorry, Peter).

"Just because I write something doesn't mean I feel it in my bones, visually and emotionally, enough to spend over two years directing it, especially not something of this magnitude.

"But, the long and the short of it is, I love this script, and I'm incredibly excited as we begin this journey. #UpUpandAway"

It's currently not clear who will play Superman following the departure of Henry Cavill from the DC Universe not long after he reprised his role in a cameo for Black Adam.

