Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek dies aged 48 from cancer

James Van Der Beek has died aged 48.

The actor — who was best known for playing Dawson Leery in the hit TV series Dawson's Creek — has passed away after being diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer back in August 2023.

Kimberly Van Der Beek, his wife, said on Instagram: "Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend."

The actor first shared news of his cancer diagnosis in November 2024, when he explained that he was "taking steps to resolve it".

James — who married Kimberly in 2010, having previously been married to actress Heather McComb — told People at the time: "I have colorectal cancer.

"I've been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family."

Despite his diagnosis, James was trying to remain optimistic at the time.

He said: "There's reason for optimism, and I'm feeling good."

James was diagnosed following a routine colonoscopy in August 2023. The actor wasn't concerned before his appointment, even though he'd been experiencing some unusual symptoms.

The TV star shared: "It was just a change in bowel habits.

"I thought, I probably need to change my diet a little bit. Maybe I need to stop coffee. Maybe I need to not put cream in the coffee. And then I finally took that out of the diet, and it didn't improve, and I thought, all right, I better go get this checked out.

"I felt really, really good as I was coming out of anaesthesia that I had finally done it and looked into it. And as I was coming out of the haze, the gastroenterologist said — in his most pleasant bedside manner — it is cancer."

The actor is survived by his wife and their six children, Olivia, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn, Joshua and Jeremiah.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DUoR_x4EkTm/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

[[nid:729662]]