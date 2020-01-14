James Van Der Beek helping to end 'period poverty' for teenage girls

James Van Der Beek (centre) to promote Always' #EndPeriodPoverty campaign.
PHOTO: Instagram/vanderjames
Bang

James Van Der Beek is helping to end "period poverty" for teenage girls.

The 42-year-old actor has teamed up with menstrual hygiene brand Always to help tackle the costs associated with period products, after it was revealed that one in five teenagers in the US have missed school because they don't have access to the appropriate menstrual products.

James - who is father to four girls, Olivia, nine, Annabel Leah, five, Emilia, three, and Gwendolyn, 16 months, as well as seven-year-old son Joshua - will be helping to promote Always' #EndPeriodPoverty campaign, which will see him donate to the cause to provide girls with the necessary products to tackle their periods.

View this post on Instagram

In this country, right now, 1 in 5 girls are missing school and extracurricular activities they love because they lack access to period products. This is not okay. And pretending this problem doesn’t exist isn’t going to make it any better. That’s why I’ve #partnered with @always_brand and @walmart on their mission to raise awareness and #EndPeriodPoverty. Here’s how it works: Watch the video in the link in my bio about these incredible, inspiring girls, and for every view during the month of January, a pad donation will be made up to ONE MILLION pads to keep girls in the activities they love! On top of that, for every comment or share of this post, they’ll donate a month’s supply of pads to girls in need, up to an additional HALF A MILLION pads! So let’s get talking about this - because it’s not just about pads, it’s about bringing attention to this issue and chipping away at the stigma around something that is natural, healthy, necessary and unavoidable. Time to normalize what’s normal!

A post shared by James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) on

In a press release, James said: "As a dad to four girls and a son, I wanted to bring awareness to an issue that most men rarely think about and inspire other fathers to take an active role in tackling it. Period poverty is happening in our own communities, and the effects are far-reaching. No child should have to miss out on crucial childhood activities because they don't have access to period products.

"When I was young, extra-curricular activities like drama not only gave me an outlet, they saved my life. And led to a career. So I'm thrilled to do whatever I can to chip away at the stigma surrounding this subject, spark conversations, and help increase access to period products so that girls can stay involved in the confidence-building activities they love without fear or needless shame. Join us, and together we can make a big impact."

And James also spoke to Page Six about his involvement in the project, where he admitted he will be using his knowledge from the campaign to help his daughters - all of whom he has with his wife Kimberly - in the future.

He told the outlet: "I was really impressed that they asked a man to step up to this campaign … I am a typical dumb guy, I did not know one in five girls deal with 'period poverty' in the US. This is prepping me for my daughters 1,000 per cent … to put myself in the scenario where I would have to miss practice or school because of something that happens naturally is insane."

As part of the campaign, Always is donating a month's supply of pads to girls in need, with a total of up to half a million pads.

More about
celebrities poverty Menstrual Care

TRENDING

FairPrice to pull CNY &#039;funeral&#039; tee from stores
FairPrice to pull CNY 'funeral' tee from stores
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on AYE
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on AYE
Singapore mum confesses: &#039;I was attracted to another man&#039;
Singapore mum confesses: 'I was attracted to another man'
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s
Huge sinkhole swallows bus, kills 6 in China
Huge sinkhole swallows bus, kills 6 in China
Local singer Derrick Hoh goes on angry social media rant, deletes a decade&#039;s worth of posts
Local singer Derrick Hoh goes on angry social media rant, deletes a decade's worth of posts
Singapore fan: Jay Chou paid $110 to celebrate my wife&#039;s birthday
Singapore fan: Jay Chou paid $110 to celebrate my wife's birthday
7-year-old girl in JB dies of liver, kidney failure after testing negative for influenza
7-year-old girl in JB dies of liver, kidney failure after testing negative for influenza
Ringgit, oh ringgit
Ringgit, oh ringgit
Indonesian women swear by Madura sticks to please men; doctor warns of infection and cancer risks
Indonesian women swear by Madura sticks to please men; doctor warns of infection and cancer risks
Malaysia police confirms arrests of political party members at private party
Malaysia police confirms arrests of political party members at private party
Malaysia police admits failing to nab Jho Low, still not giving up on bringing him back
Malaysia police admits failing to nab Jho Low, still not giving up on bringing him back

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Photographer shares dramatic photos of Filipino couple&#039;s wedding amidst Taal volcano eruption
Photographer shares dramatic photos of Filipino couple's wedding amidst Taal volcano eruption
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges
Starbucks limited-edition pink and yellow drinks, Fragrance bak kwa factory sale &amp; other deals this week
Starbucks limited-edition pink and yellow drinks, Fragrance bak kwa factory sale & other deals this week
High tea promotions in Singapore (Jan 2020)
High tea promotions in Singapore (Jan 2020)

Home Works

House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian boy&#039;s hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Malaysian boy's hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz&#039;s bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz's bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark

SERVICES