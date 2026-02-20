James Van Der Beek makes final film appearance in The Gates

James Van Der Beek will make his final film appearance in The Gates.

The 48-year-old actor, who passed away on Feb 11 after a fight with colorectal cancer, stars in the project as an evil pastor named Jacob - with his role revealed in the newly released trailer for the film.

In the promo, James's character declares: "I have been called upon to lead this community, and those boys seek to destroy us. Find them, and let God's will be done."

Holding a trio of characters in peril in the movie at gunpoint, he later adds: "You've seen what happens when people get in my way."

John Burr has directed the thriller, which is set for a cinema release on 13 March.

The film follows three friends who witness a murder while driving through a gated community and subsequently find themselves targeted by a sinister pastor, played by James, and the neighbourhood's suspicious residents.

They must face off against him to survive.

Alongside James, the cast includes Mason Gooding, Algee Smith, Keith Powers and Brad Leland.

The project was developed by John Burr from a script he penned.

Its producers are Gary Glushon, Ross Kohn and Nancy Leopardi.

James was best known for playing the titular protagonist Dawson Leery in Dawson's Creek.

He also appeared in films including Varsity Blues and The Rules of Attraction, and later starred in television series such as Mercy and Don't Trust the B**** in Apt 23.

Before his death, James had filmed a recurring role in the forthcoming Elle for Amazon Prime Video.

In the wake of James' death, friends established a GoFundMe account to support his wife and six children.

The fundraising page has raised almost £2 million.

James' role as Dawson Leery made him one of the defining faces of late-1990s teen television.

But despite his movie roles, his family was left with crippling medical bills due to his cancer treatment.

Fans have taken to social media to mourn his passing after the release of the trailer for The Gates.

One wrote online: "Sad to think this is probably James Van Der Beek's final performance ever. R.I.P."

Another fan said: "I'm watching this for James Van Der Beek. R.I.P, Dawson."

[[nid:729776]]