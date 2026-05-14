James Van Der Beek's widow admits 'reality is settling in' 3 months after his death

James Van Der Beek's widow has admitted "reality is settling in", as she marked three months since the Dawson's Creek star's death.

Kimberly Van Der Beek has told how the "comforts of shock have worn off" following her late husband's passing in February, aged 48, and the mother of six admitted that to say she is "heartbroken" is a "severe understatement" about how she is feeling.

She wrote on Instagram: "Yesterday was three months since we lost @vanderjames.

"To say I'm heartbroken is a severe understatement. Words just don't capture what grief is. The comforts of shock have worn off. The reality is settling in... and I miss him. We all miss him. (sic)"

While Kimberly and her six children, Olivia, 15, Joshua, 13, Annabel, 12, Emilia, nine, Gwendolyn, seven, and four-year-old Jeremiah, have been left devastated by the actor's passing, her "conscious connection" to God has "deepened" as a result of her loss.

She added: "Yet, there is a different kind of magic in the air. I feel him. I know him more deeply. My conscious connection to God has deepened.

"The veils of the universe have thinned. And I trust that this is the path me and my family have always been intended to walk."

Kimberly also thanked James' fans for their "tremendous" support, and told how she is "deeply grateful".

She added: "The outpouring of support has been tremendous. It's held our family in the most beautiful of ways. You all went absolutely above and beyond anything I could have ever expected in supporting us and honoring James. I am deeply grateful. There is so much more to share here. And in time- I will. (sic)"

In March, James' daughter Emilia opened up about the passing of her dad — who lost his three-year battle with stage 3 colorectal cancer — on what would've been his 49th birthday.

She said in an Instagram video: "As you will probably know, my dad has passed away. But I'm just going to tell you some little tips or anything that helps you get through anybody you love passing.

"So today is my dad's birthday, and the number one thing for somebody's passing is to talk to them and let your emotions out.

"If you miss them, you can cry. You can talk to them. I talk to my dad every day. I start with a sentence, and I say, 'Hi, Dad. I miss you, and I love you so much, and I'll never stop loving you.'

"And I just tell him about my day, how I'm feeling, and I told my family how I'm feeling. And I know he can hear me, but I can't hear him. My mom can.

"And you have to feel them in your heart, because they're in your heart. They're watching over you. They're a part of your body and in a good place.

"I know that my dad's in a good place. He's not in pain anymore. He's in heaven above the clouds with God and the Lord."

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