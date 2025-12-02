Jamie Campbell Bower went through 'spooky' experiences while filming Stranger Things

Jamie Campbell Bower went through some "spooky" experiences while filming the final season of Stranger Things.

The 37-year-old actor — who plays villainous Vecna in the hit Netflix show — has revealed the shoot in Atlanta, Georgia was peppered with "odd" moments as a stray cat moved in with him and he started finding snakes on his doorstep.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "There were definitely some really interesting things that happened to me while making this show. Really spooky things...

"Well, I had a cat come and live with me. A stray cat came to me and lived with me...

"Then there were snakes that would appear outside my door. Definitely some odd things that did occur."

Jamie added that he took his character home with him and started feeling his loneliness — and it ended with him being separated from the rest of the cast because of a bout of Covid-19.

He explained: "As well, taking [the character] with you, of course, when you're existing in that darker space. He's actually a very lonely character.

"Very, very lonely. And to talk about coincidences, for the final read-through of the final episode, I got Covid. So everybody was there in the room reading, but I was on a Zoom call...

"I felt like I was hundreds of miles away from the room. So it's definitely something you take with you for a period of time. You're always thinking about it. It's always going on in the back of my mind. "

However, Jamie confirmed he's been able to rid himself of the spectre of Vecna since he wrapped the shoot.

He added: "Yeah, he's gone. I've been very fortunate this year to be working on another show, and that's been a way to release it.

"Somebody took a photograph of me on my final day of set. I literally look like a man who's just dropped the weight of the world. So yeah, he's no longer with us in the room."

Stranger Things series five is being released in three parts. The first three episodes are currently streaming on Netflix while the second three will drop over Christmas. The finale is due to stream on Dec 31.

[[nid:726071]]